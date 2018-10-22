Sr Instructional Designer (University of Saint Augustine)

Institution: University of Saint Augustine

Post date: 10/22/2018

Location: Austin, TX

Job Summary:

The Senior Instructional Designer is responsible for the creation and delivery of university-level course content for online graduate-level degree programs. The Senior Instructional Designer models leadership, collegiality and professionalism in the course development process and works within a highly collaborative instructional design team. S/he is involved in all phases of online course development, including media production, and has overarching responsibility for ensuring both the integrity and excellence of the final course product. The position is also responsible for leading Faculty Subject Matter Experts, and providing mentoring, support, and guidance to faculty and other instructional design staff in the creation of the online student experience. The Sr. Instructional Designer ensures that quality standards, brand promise, and the USAHS's vision and mission are reflected in all aspects of the student experience.

