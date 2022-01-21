SoundPro Now Accepting Applications for Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship for Students Pursuing AV Degrees

For the 12th consecutive year, Sound Productions (SoundPro) is offering a scholarship to one graduating high school senior in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree. As part of SoundPro’s goal of building a better future for the audio, video, and lighting industries, the Jeff Humphrey Technical Scholarship contributes to educating the next generation of AV professionals.

SoundPro CEO Joshua Curlett established the annual scholarship in 2010. In 2020, the scholarship was renamed in memory of SoundPro executive vice president, Jeff Humphrey, a talented front of house engineer who also spent more than 20 years with SoundPro. “Jeff was such an advocate for education,” said Curlett. “We are thrilled to continue to honor him through this scholarship, and he’d be proud of the opportunities we’ve given to students interested in pursuing audiovisual degrees. It’s our way to honor Jeff, serve the industry, and help kids pay for school.”

The annual scholarship is awarded to one student in pursuit of a technical audiovisual degree in the amount of $2,500 and is open to students across the United States. The submission deadline is April 1, 2022, with scholarship selection to be made by May 2, 2022. To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, please visit www.soundpro.com/sp-cares for details.