Shure Promotes Brian Woodland, Pat Knoll

Shure Incorporated announced promotions for two key executives.

Brian Woodland has been named vice president of business development.

Woodland joined Shure in 2002 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in strategic planning and in global business development. He was responsible for several of the company’s acquisitions and manages Shure’s partnerships in joint business ventures.

Woodland has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in marketing from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

Pat Knoll has been promoted to associate vice president of global facilities.

Knoll joined Shure in 2005 and leads an international team responsible for all acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, disposition, and activities associated with company offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and other facilities worldwide.

Pat Knoll, associate vice president of global facilities, Shure

Additionally, she has led other major undertakings, including the design and construction of the S.N. Shure Theater and the Great Hall history exhibit in Shure’s corporate headquarters.

Knoll has more than 30 years of experience in corporate real estate and facilities management, and has studied business at Morton College and general studies at College of DuPage.

“I want to express my congratulations to Brian and Pat on these well-deserved promotions,” said Chris Schyvinck, Shure president and CEO. “Brian’s expertise in developing strategic relationships with outside companies is invaluable to Shure, and Pat has been instrumental in helping guide major facilities projects in support of our growing global business. We are fortunate to have these two leaders on the executive team, as they both will continue to be an integral part of our company’s long-term success.”