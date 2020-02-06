Shure Products Achieve Microsoft Teams Certification

Shure's networked systems products—Microflex Advance MXA910 Ceiling Array, MXA310 Table Array Microphone, and IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor—are now certified for Microsoft Teams.

“The Microsoft Teams certification is a clear indicator of our intention to provide best-in-class experience, compatibility, and reliability in the unified communications market,” said Chris Merrick, director of global systems marketing at Shure.

Shure emphasized that it is committed to building the next generation of tools that power collaboration in the workplace. By making it easier for teams to communicate, the company says it can deliver on its mission of making workplaces simpler and more productive by sounding extraordinary.