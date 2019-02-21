See how other colleges support active learning (eCampus News)

"At Dawson College in Montreal, Canada, there are three active-learning classrooms that the college calls 'smart classrooms.' These rooms are designed with group tables and interactive whiteboards around the perimeter of the room. Two of the rooms have SMART Board technology while the third, and newest, has eight Nureva Walls that stretch around the room, providing 56 feet of digital workspace. It is the largest installation of Nureva visual collaboration solutions in a single classroom."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Active learning is all the rage in higher ed at the moment, and institutions are forging new paths forward to best support a more student-centered, collaborative form of learning. Read how Dawson College's smart classrooms are using well-considered edtech to fuel new learning opportunities.