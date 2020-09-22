Seamless Student Success: Adapting to Student Expectations Virtually (The EvoLLLution)

"With a return to classrooms full-time being in the unforeseeable future, having a seamless system in the remote environment is critical to delivering the best experience. In this interview, Christina Trombley discusses the shift to the virtual environment, matching students’ expectations in this environment, and delivering the right tools and systems to provide a seamless experience."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Moving from the built environment to the online environment requires much more than simply moving coursework online. Institutions need more human touch points along the virtual chain, more communication and more meaningful engagement. These are a few of the key takeaways from this comprehensive piece.