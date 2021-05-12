Remaining High-Touch for Graduate Students in a Contactless Pandemic (Campus Technology)

"Claremont Graduate University, located in Claremont, California, is a member of the Claremont Colleges consortium of seven institutions that are administratively separate but academically intertwined. CGU is among just a few graduate-only institutions in the US, and it prides itself on a high-touch environment for students, based on exceptional access to faculty."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic upended many higher ed programs, necessitating a pivot to remote instruction that was unprecedented for institutions that foregrounded high-touch in-person learning. Manoj Chitre discusses how Claremont Graduate University navigated the shift, noting that the institution "moved with the agility of a tech startup and adapted to virtual modality without compromising its mission of education connectedness."