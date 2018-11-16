Q&A: Security Advocate Erich Kron on How to Protect Against Sophisticated Phishing Scams (EdTech Magazine)

"Malicious cyberattackers are constantly looking to update their tactics to find weaknesses in higher education cybersecurity practices. According to cybersecurity company KnowBe4, hackers have begun to impersonate senior administrative officials as a new phishing tactic against faculty, staff and students at small colleges to gain access to sensitive data."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As phishing attacks ramp up in higher education, institutions of all sizes are becoming targets for hackers. Read how training users to watch out for potential threats is just as important as tech-based safeguards.