Q&A: A Johns Hopkins Professor on the Conversion from Classroom to Remote Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"For years, Joel Gittelsohn has taught his Food, Culture and Nutrition course in a classroom occupied by 20 to 30 students at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He’s spent much of his career focused on teaching and researching nutrition and disease prevention in disadvantaged communities, particularly the global epidemic of obesity."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 campus closures have forced all classes to move to remote delivery. Some faculty who have never taught online before have now been tasked with embracing a new delivery method.