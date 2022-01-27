Prosound Bolsters Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa's Messaging with DPA Upgrade

Having the right equipment for recording is of utmost importance to Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa. The organization is in the studio every day to produce content that is delivered over six video and three podcast platforms. That list of equipment has now been expanded to include DPA Microphones, thanks to a recent upgrade project with Prosound.

With nearly 100,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa has a large audience to serve. Its studio setup has grown over the years from equipment primarily used to service large-scale live events that could get the job done, to dedicated recording gear.

"The right equipment for the recording is of utmost importance, as the better the initial recording, the less time we spend in post-production editing," explained Fanie Fourie from Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa. "Time is a very precious commodity to us. We need it done right the first time."

The latest upgrade has seen Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa invest in DPA's 6060 CORE Subminiature Microphones in a new installation from Prosound. "Speaking to the team at Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa, we understood that they wanted something discreet that would sound amazing for their productions," said Prosound's Keith Karimi. "For us, that means one thing--DPA's 6060 and 6066."

While small in size, the 6060 offers significant advantages in audio quality. "The clarity, consistency and durability of the 3mm capsule really stand out for us," explained Karimi. "It really does squeeze everything in to such a small package. I'm always happy to recommend these mics for applications where you need to deliver crystal clear audio from an almost invisible source and the whole Prosound team are delighted that this solution has worked so well for Amazing Discoveries Ministries Africa."

"Changing to DPA was definitely a good choice," Fanie agreed. "The sound quality is good, and the mic is small and not very visible in the recordings."