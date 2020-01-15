Professional Development: A Catalyst for Career Success (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As the higher education landscape continues to rapidly change, it's important for leaders to leverage their existing skills while cultivating new opportunities for growth and effective leadership. With that in mind, EDUCAUSE had the opportunity to interview Luis Hernandez, associate CIO for IT Services and Outreach at Amherst College, and Teresa Hudson, director of Educational Technologies and User Services at West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Both of these individuals participated in EDUCAUSE Institute programs. We asked them to share their personal career journeys, discuss the role that professional development has played in their careers, and provide their advice for other career-driven professionals."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Open-mindedness, persistence, the willingness to learn, and embracing change—these are just a few of the key traits cited by higher ed tech leaders as fundamental to ascending the career ladder. If you are in the first five years of your career, read about these unexpected edtech journeys.