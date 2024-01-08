Pro AV Mourns the Passing of Gerald Ivar ‘Jerry’ Williams, Founder of Williams Sound

(The following release was provided by Williams AV)

Gerald Ivar ‘Jerry’ Williams, a pioneer in the field of assistive listening technology, passed away on November 30, 2023, at the age of 96. A native Minnesotan, Williams' journey into the world of electronics began during World War II when he enlisted in the Navy and served as an Electronic Technician’s Mate aboard the USS Artemis. The rapid technological advancements in electronics during the war ignited his passion for the field, setting the stage for a remarkable career marked by innovation.

Williams played a pivotal role in developing color TV receivers for Zenith and was part of the team that developed the UNIVAC File Computer at Engineering Research Associates. In 1958, Williams co-founded Transistor Electronics Corp, where he designed and manufactured computer displays. His journey continued at Control Data, where he served on the technical management staff until 1979. By the time he left Control Data, Jerry held seven patents covering a variety of digital data displays, electrical circuit switching, and signal controls.

(Image credit: Williams AV)

However, Williams' enduring legacy lies in the company that bears his name and the products he created. In the mid-1970s, prompted by a request from his pastor to help those with hearing loss in the congregation, Williams conceived a wireless listening system—The Personal PA Broadcasting System. By broadcasting the service from an AM radio transmitter, listeners with a pocket radio receiver and earphones could sit anywhere they chose, control their own volume, and hear the service directly without bothersome background noise. However, the FCC issued revisions in 1975 that limited the power of unlicensed low-frequency transmitters. With two trips to the FCC, Williams negotiated a nationwide frequency for hearing assistance transmitters to operate with increased power.

(Image credit: Williams AV)

Williams and his wife, Lorraine, established Williams Sound in 1976, which is dedicated to providing solutions for people with hearing loss. Following the Personal PA, Jerry’s next innovation was a personal amplifier called the Pocketalker, which established the Assistive Listening Device, or ALD market. Since 1982, the Pocketalker remains the leading product in the ALD marketplace and has helped millions of hard-of-hearing people worldwide, including veterans who suffered hearing loss. Throughout the years, Jerry’s commitment to aiding those with hearing loss led Williams Sound to continue to trailblaze the AV industry’s assistive listening space. He introduced groundbreaking FM radio and Infrared assistive listening products with innovative features such as multi-channel operation and frequency agility.

Williams retired from Williams Sound in 1987, but his passion for helping others persisted. Even in retirement, he generously volunteered his expertise to enhance the sound systems of local churches and mentored aspiring audio-visual and recording professionals.

The name Williams has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and customer service, a testament to the strong foundation Williams built. His legacy lives on in the millions of lives touched by Williams Sound products and his ongoing pursuit of excellence, which the company continues today. Jerry Williams will be remembered as a visionary founder, technical pioneer, and compassionate leader whose impact will continue to reverberate through the decades.