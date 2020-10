"For many routine tasks in higher education—like answering standard admissions questions, moderating discussion forums, and proctoring exams—automated solutions present an attractive possibility."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, automation has the potential to streamline higher ed practices, but it can also feel impersonal. This underscores the importance of designing thoughtful, transparent tools for student support that allow learners to opt-in and customize settings.