Preparing Faculty for High-Quality Online Programs (Campus Technology)

"At a large urban institution in the heart of North Philadelphia, Temple University's College of Public Health faced a contemporary problem: How can we keep up with the student demand for high-quality online programs if our faculty aren't ready? There's a simple answer: We can't! So we decided to get our faculty ready and give them the tools to be successful in the online space, whether it's their first class or their fourteenth. Here's how we did it."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Faculty should never be an afterthought in online learning. This case study from Temple University's College of Public Health goes to show that targeted faculty support plays a key role in developing online programs that truly shine.