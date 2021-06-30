PPDS, i3 Technologies Partner to Strengthen Classroom Technologies

The What: Strengthening its commitment to supporting the education market by bringing dedicated technologies to classrooms for enhanced teaching and learning, PPDS is entering into a partnership in North America with education software solutions specialist i3 Technologies. This strategic partnership will see PPDS’ interactive touch screen displays, including the 4K Philips T-Line (designed exclusively for education), come with access to i3LEARNHUB, i3 Technologies’ flagship cloud-based digital creation and learning platform, designed to enable teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare them with 21st century learning skills.

The What Else: Complementing the Philips T-Line’s existing features and capabilities, the addition of i3LEARNHUB provides teachers and students with instant access to an extensive range of new educative and collaborative tools, designed to help teachers create fresh, inspiring and feature-rich tailored content to present during lessons, turning classrooms into highly interactive workspaces and facilitating hybrid learning.

Adapted continuously to meet specific needs, i3LEARNHUB is highly intuitive, meaning no user training is required, with all content able to be created and even taught (for remote or distance learning) quicky and effortlessly, using any connected device, including PC, tablet or mobile phone. And, together with the wireless sharing functionality of the Philips T-Line, the whole class--both on-site and working remotely--is able to connect and work on the main display from their own devices.

The Bottom Line: i3LEARNHUB not only provides a rich library of tools and images, it also boasts a growing community of more than 50,000 educational professionals, in which teachers around the world come together to share ideas and best practices.