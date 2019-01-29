Peerless-AV Announces Motorized Cart for Education Environments

The What: Peerless-AV has launched the SmartMount Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart (SR598ML3E) for education applications.

The What Else: An extension of Peerless-AV’s line of AV carts, the latest version of the Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart integrates the use of actuators, making it easy for educators and students to raise and lower touch-enabled displays. Designed specifically for education settings, the cart seamlessly interacts with touch-enabled technology, allowing students and teachers to focus on the content on display while creating a collaborative learning environment.

The Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart is ADA-compliant, providing display height adjustment up to 25.6-inch with the touch of a button. Offering top safety features, the Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart is UL962/1678 listed and features a safety limit function, which automatically reverses direction when a collision is detected in an upward, downward, or lateral force.

The car offers multiple accessories, including a laptop tray, video conferencing shelf, six-outlet surge protector, PC mounting plate, and power cord manager.

The Bottom Line: Focusing on ease of use, the Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart features 4" casters for rigidity and stability, and a pre-assembled design with no wiring required.

Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Motorized Height Adjustable Flat Panel Cart is available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.