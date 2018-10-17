Peerless-AV Adds New Heavy-Duty Projector Mounts

The What: Peerless-AV has added two new Heavy Duty Universal Projector Mounts (PJR125 and PJR125-POR) to the its range of mounting solutions. Designed for use in applications including corporate, education, home entertainment, retail, live event, museums, and theme parks, the Heavy Duty Universal Projector Mounts support a wide range of projector models, including laser projectors, large venue projectors, and heavy LCD/LED projectors.

The What Else: Offering what the company calls the "largest mounting pattern in the industry," the mounts also accommodate projectors weighing up to 125 lbs.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of our line of universal projector mounts to offer a solution that supports more projectors than any other standard mount on the market,” said Brian McClimans, vice president of sales for Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV. “Our new Heavy Duty Universal Projector Mounts prevent projector sag and image realignment, while providing flexibility and a robust aesthetic that is perfect for any heavy duty projector.”

Peerless-AV PRJ125 Heavy-Duty Projector Mount

The Bottom Line: Peerless-AV’s projector mounts feature a low-profile design and simple Hook-and-Hang feature to help installers when securing the projector and making adjustments. The mounts include six universal legs (four pre-installed) that provide additional support for projectors with more than four mounting holes and are completely adjustable.

Peerless-AV’s Heavy Duty Universal Projector Mounts (PJR125 and PJR125-POR) are available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.