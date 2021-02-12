Peer support: How one university and an online platform are providing mental health help for students (University Business)

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, the University of West Florida had many mental health services available to students, including individual therapy and psychiatric services, group counseling and a program called Let’s Talk that offered them a chance to drop in and talk with counselors if they needed it."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of support can go a long way, especially for a struggling student. Read how the University of West Florida formed a partnership to offer students a platform for meaningful peer connection.