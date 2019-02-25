Partnerships Between IT and Physical Security Improve Campus Safety (EdTech Magazine)

"Maintaining staff and student safety is a top priority for campus leaders, who must be mindful of threats that simply weren’t on the radar decades ago. Today, protecting these communities requires close coordination between IT and physical security teams. Campus safety officers now rely heavily on technology to do their jobs. The border is blurred between two departments that, in the past, could operate independently."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From emergency alerts to surveilance cameras, technology plays a major role in many safety-based initiatives. To keep campus security in tip top shape, coordination between IT and security teams is key.