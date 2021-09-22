Optoma Unveils Its Highest Brightness Laser Projectors

The What: Optoma is unveiling its highest brightness professional laser projectors to date, filling a need for high-end installations, including those in the entertainment, exhibition and digital signage markets. At 17,000, 19,000 and 22,000 lumens respectively, the ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors establish an high brightness benchmark to the category, as well as extreme flexibility with eight interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of the most complex installations.

The What Else: Part of Optoma's DuraCore laser line up, these high-performance projectors feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing and color matching to produce lifelike images with exceptional detail and high color accuracy. These reliable projectors offer a metal chassis and modular design for easier maintenance, and Optoma's Visual Suite software and integrated camera create seamless and quicker setups.

The Bottom Line: The Optoma Management Suite is also available on these models, giving IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast alerts across on-site displays.