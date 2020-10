"Colleges are under siege. And no, it's not the skeptical politicians looking to slash budgets or the conservative talk-show hosts issuing broadsides."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Electric scooters offer a zippy, convenient way for students to get from point A to point B. But at many schools there has been a backlash against this mode of transportation at the institutional level amid safety concerns.