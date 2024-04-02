Nutmeg TV Elevates Community Engagement

Earlier this year, Nutmeg TV, the primary local public television channel based in Farmington, CT, embarked on a collaboration with Broadcast Pix to overhaul its studio capabilities. The objective was clear: Enhance the quality of productions and deliver an outstanding experience for community members, all while navigating the challenges of a smaller team and limited budget.

The need to upgrade studio equipment became evident in 2023 as Nutmeg TV sought to streamline its production processes. With a lean staff, Chris Bennett, Nutmeg TV’s director of technology and production services, set out to find a solution that would eliminate reliance on third-party applications like Zoom and Skype for remote interviews while maintaining high production standards.

"We needed an all-in-one live production system," said Bennett. "I reached out to Broadcast Pix to explore if the GX Hybrid could create a virtual space for our shows to bring in remote guests. Fortunately, they had the perfect solution: GuestPix.”

Diversified, which has offices in North Haven, CT, played a crucial role in installing the new Broadcast Pix system with GuestPix, which enables Nutmeg TV to seamlessly incorporate remote guests into shows without additional subscriptions or external devices. In January, Nutmeg TV hosted the channel's inaugural GuestPix production, featuring an interview with Connecticut Speaker of the House Matthew Ritter. "The show and the response from the viewers have been wonderful," said Joanie Wedler, executive director and CEO of Nutmeg TV.

In addition to the GX Hybrid, Nutmeg TV integrated seven Canon PTZ cameras, further enhancing its production capabilities. The strategic move provided comprehensive camera control and scalability for various productions.

"The studio upgrade has vastly improved Nutmeg TV's production capabilities, enabling them to produce high-quality content with unparalleled ease and efficiency," Bennett added. "The reliability of the Broadcast Pix system ensures uninterrupted operation, offering peace of mind to the production team."

Bennett commended the system's reliability and user-friendly interface, highlighting its ability to streamline production workflows and elevate the overall quality of their shows. The inclusion of the NewBlue animated graphics engine further raised the bar for productions, enabling dynamic content creation directly within the Broadcast Pix system.

Public, education, and government (PEG) channels and community media centers like Nutmeg TV play a pivotal role in fostering community engagement and communication. By harnessing advanced production technologies from Broadcast Pix, Nutmeg TV is empowering community members to share their stories and enrich the public television experience for all. As a result, Nutmeg TV is reaping the rewards of its investment with higher engagement numbers.

"We don't receive viewership numbers from cable companies, but we do track online metrics," Bennett said. "Recently, I discovered that we've reached 1 million YouTube impressions over the past year—quite an achievement for a PEG access facility in Connecticut. This demonstrates our outreach and the support from our viewers and users. Managing 500 shows a year with a production team of only three is no small feat. Despite the challenges, we handle it exceptionally well here at Nutmeg TV. Our producers are comfortable with our setup, and we have a fantastic team.”

Navigating the realm of PEG channels poses challenges in delivering vital local programming to communities. Adequate funding is crucial for these channels and community media centers to flourish, serving as hubs for communication training, higher production standards, cable distribution, and community connectivity. Nutmeg TV stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic decisions and innovative broadcasting solutions.

"It's about having a long-term vision that you can gradually realize over time, ensuring you can evolve alongside advancements in technology," Bennett said. "This way, as technology advances, you can adapt and expand your setup while staying within your budget. It's amazing what type of outreach you can do when you have really good cameras and a really good switcher system.”