Nureva HDL300 System Gets Zoom Rooms Recommendation

Nureva has announced that its HDL300 audio conferencing system has been designated by Zoom Video Communications as a recommended audio solution for medium to large Zoom Rooms. The addition of the HDL300 system gives Zoom customers an advanced, cost-effective microphone-speaker with thousands of virtual microphones for full-room pickup. Auto calibration and plug-and-play connectivity make the system an easy add-on to other recommended components and technologies in the room.

The addition of the HDL300 system to Zoom’s recommended hardware list is part of Nureva’s ongoing initiative to deliver a premium collaboration experience to its customers through third-party integrations, plugins, certifications, APIs, and more. Visitors to ISE 2019 in Amsterdam this February can receive a live demo of the HDL300 audio conferencing system on Nureva’s stand 11-B180.

“The Nureva HDL300 system has a remarkable ability to pick up the voices of meeting participants wherever they are in the room,” said Chris DeNovellis, Zoom’s partnerships development manager. “Combined with ease of integration with other room components and technologies, we see it as an exciting addition to our lineup of recommended hardware for Zoom customers.”

“After one of our Zoom Rooms clients installed the HDL300 system enterprise wide, trouble tickets for poor audio pickup went down by 99 percent,” said Ryan Pinke, founder of Video Conference Gear, an authorized Nureva and Zoom Rooms reseller. “The HDL300 system is an excellent alternative to costly and complex audio systems, and clients are becoming a believer after the first call.”

“We are delighted that Zoom has added the HDL300 system as a recommended product for one of their Zoom Rooms,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We’re excited to see the response from Zoom customers to a new and innovative audio conferencing option for their spaces.”