Nottingham Trent University Enables Flexible Learning with Extron AVoIP

Nottingham Trent University, founded in 1843, has over 30,000 students enrolled at five campuses. In early 2020, the university had plans to subdivide existing space to create more classrooms for a growing student population. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK in early 2020. The reduced room capacity that came with social distancing made the need for more space even more acute.

Challenges

With rapidly changing government guidance regarding COVID and the need to adopt new teaching styles, AV systems designed for the new teaching spaces had to be flexible to support changing room arrangements and to scale AV deployment up or down. Graeme Bagley, teaching space designer in the University’s Digital Technologies organization, envisioned a stand-type system with a large flat panel display. The stands would have a permanent look yet be easy to relocate when necessary. A search for off-the-shelf AV stands turned up no products that could provide the right features at the right price. So, Bagley worked with pro AV integrator Roche Audio Visual, headquartered near Leeds, UK, and Extron to design, fabricate, and commission a custom solution to mount the displays and distribute the AV signals.

Solution

In all, 110 Primary and Secondary AV Stands were built and commissioned over summer 2020 break. All Stands feature a 65-inch flat panel display and soundbar.

Primary Stands originate the AV content, which can be viewed locally on their own displays and distributed over the network for viewing on up to five associated Secondary Stands. Each Primary Stand can select HDMI program content from a built-in PC or external sources. A Miracast receiver and Apple TV allow external content to be shared to the Primary Stand from BYOD devices via Wi-Fi, and an HDMI input jack allows external program sources to plug-in via a wired connection. A SW HD 4K switcher in each Primary Stand selects among the sources. The selected HDMI content is fed to a NAV E 101 Pro AV-over-IP Encoder. The Encoder passes HDMI to the Primary Stand’s display and soundbar. It simultaneously feeds the AV content from the Primary Stand to the associated Secondary Stands through NTU’s 1Gbps enterprise network. The Secondary Stands have a NAV SD 101 Decoder to receive AV content and control from the Primary Stands. The Primary Stands include an IPCP Pro PCS1 control processor and an EBP 100 Button Panel that allow users to select the AV program source, adjust soundbar volume, and turn display power on or off. The user selections apply to both the Primary Stand and the associated Secondary Stands.

Primary Stand eBUS Button Panel controls AV source selection, soundbar volume, and power on-off. Control is extended to Secondary Stands via NAV Pro AV over IP through the university’s network. (Image credit: Extron)

Rapid Roll-Out and Reconfiguration

NAV Pro AV over IP allows the university to leverage its existing network cable plant to combine or separate the AV systems across rooms as class sizes and social distancing requirements change. Roche Audio Visual worked in partnership with Extron to program, set up, and test each NAV system off site. The two companies then worked in concert with Graeme Bagley and the NTU technical staff to install, test, and commission all 110 stands on the university’s network in only two weeks. Roche AV’s sales director Peter Midgley, responsible for managing the project, noted that, “A project of this scale utilizing traditional AV switching and transmission technologies would have been impossible to complete within the two-week window.” NAV Pro AV over IP enabled rapid initial rollout and makes ongoing reconfigurations just as quick and straightforward.

Results

According to NTU’s Graeme Bagley, “We decided on a one-size-fits-all custom solution to achieve expedited deployment with a predictable per-unit budget. Timely delivery, established partnerships, and strong support were key factors when selecting the system integrator and the suppliers of system components.” Reflecting on the success of the project, Roche AV’s Peter Midgley praised Extron, observing that, “Roche AV and the University are incredibly pleased with the streamlined commissioning phase thanks to the utilization of NAV Pro AV over IP. There’s always a risk when integrating new technology. But NAV quickly demonstrated reliability, allowing on-time handover of every room containing the new AV Stands, with high confidence that they were ready to play their role in delivering quality multimedia in support of the university’s teaching mission.”