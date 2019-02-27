New Twist in Federal Funding for OER (Inside Higher Ed)

"Last year, when Congress authorized a second round of $5 million in federal funding for programs that support open educational resources, senators included explicit instructions to the Department of Education, which administers the grant program..."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is good news for Arizona State University and Chippewa Valley Technical College, but if other institutions were hoping for OER funding, they are out of luck. Read why some representatives from Congress are less than happy about it.