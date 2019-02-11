New partnership between Miami Dade College & Facebook focuses on real-world skills (eCampus News)

"Realizing the importance in-demand real-world skills, Miami Dade College (MDC) has entered into a partnership with Facebook to hone the digital marketing expertise of students and outside entrepreneurs. Students will earn a certificate when they complete 18 credits in the program. Small business owners and local entrepreneurs can acquire expertise in apps such as Instagram, learn how to build or expand their business, and engage more directly with their customers using different social media tools."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Miami Dade College is working with Facebook to help students build real-world skills via hands-on projects. The curriculum aims to fully prepare them for the workforce while also giving the local community a boost.