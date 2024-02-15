NETGEAR, Panasonic Partner to Enhance Broadcast and Pro AV Industries

NETGEAR and Panasonic Connect recently partnered to bring interoperability with the Panasonic Connect KAIROS IT/IP platform for live production. The M4350 series ST 2110-capable switches are part of NETGEAR’s ongoing initiative to develop AV-over-IP solutions for the broadcast and Pro AV industries.

KAIROS is an IT/IP Platform for live production that gives professionals the control to deliver content for broadcast, large screen displays, and live streams. KAIROS adds ST 2110 to its standard baseband and streaming connectivity for input/output flexibility as well as content creation flexibility of its GPU/CPU processing. The intuitive layer-based interface enables a quick learning curve for content creation.

[BIG NEWS: Meet NETGEAR's New CEO, CJ Prober]

NETGEAR M4250, M4300, M4350, and M4500 series managed switches were designed with an AV-oriented interface. The NETGEAR AV OS provides a simple AV-friendly, template-based approach to switch configurations. This streamlined workflow enables broadcast and Pro AV integrators and installers to dive right into projects with the confidence that all the network settings are correct for their desired workflow. This eliminates the steep learning curve and cumbersome setup normally associated with network switch configurations.

The M4350 series incorporates this simplicity into enterprise-class hardware with redundant power supplies, Power over Ethernet (PoE), up to 90W per port, ultra-quiet fans and easy setup managed by the NETGEAR Engage Controller. The NETGEAR AV OS contains pre-configured profiles for all major audio, video, and lighting protocols including: AVB, Dante, AES67, NDI4/NDI5, NVX, AMX, Q-SYS, ZeeVee, Aurora Multimedia, Kramer, Atlona, LibAV, Visionary, SDVoE, and others. SMPTE ST 2110 is supported on the VSM4320C (copper) and XSM4344C (fiber) M4350 models with 10G to 100G ports and PTP synchronization.

[How Panasonic Connect Il-LUMA-nates Binghamton]

“NETGEAR has pioneered an easy configuration process to help broadcast Pro AV engineers migrate from legacy workflows to IP workflows with more confidence,” said Tod Musgrave, senior broadcast BDM at NETGEAR. “There is no better platform to prove our interop capabilities than the Panasonic KAIROS system.”