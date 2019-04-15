NC State and IBM Build Hub for Quantum Computing Research (Campus Technology)

"As a leading public research university, North Carolina State University recognized that it wanted to start a program to educate students on quantum computing, but it didn't have the resources to dedicate to build and maintain its own equipment. Last year, NC State announced a partnership with IBM to get early access to the IBM Q commercial quantum computing resources for research purposes. As a result, IBM has created the first university-based IBM Q Hub in North America at NC State."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hands-on experience is one of the best methods to develop deep understanding. Having access to these resources from IBM means students will truly be able to experiment with how quantum computing works, readying them for the workforce of tomorrow.