NAI Offers Customers Use of Manufacturing Facilities Amid China Tariff Concerns

NAI, a manufacturer of global connectivity solutions for high performance systems used in the industrial technology, telecom, data, and medical industries, has formulated a response strategy to the immediate sourcing issues associated with the China tariff disputes.

NAI has seen a recent trend with companies shifting the sourcing of their procurements to North American production facilities as a hedge, until the longer-term tariff disputes come to some conclusion.

As a company with global manufacturing facilities, NAI has the ability to accommodate this recent trend with their half million square foot of production capacity in North America, which specializes in connectorized solutions for copper and fiber. NAI most recently began production in its Gaylord, MI facility.

“We are helping customers deal with their tariff concerns by transferring their production, currently purchased from Asian sources, to North America. This allows them to maintain their production flow and income streams without interruption. Many connectivity suppliers do not have the North American production options that NAI has, so we have become a significant resource for customers,” said Bill Miller, vice president sales & marketing at NAI. Miller added: “In exchange, some customers are offering NAI growth opportunities in our Asian facilities for consumption in the local markets there.”

NAI designs and manufactures connectivity solutions that include cable assemblies, cable harnesses, pre-terminated assemblies and hybrid assemblies. In addition, NAI designs and produces electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box build, panel build and terminal block assemblies.