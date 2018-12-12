More Than a Title: Lead from Where You Are (EDUCAUSE Review)

"When you hear the term 'leader,' what do you think of? Is it someone who is responsible for a team, or someone who holds a specific title? The term "leader" is often defined by the role/title one has within an organization, rather than the impact any individual has the ability to create. I believe it's possible to lead from wherever you are using the power of influence."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Leadership is active, dynamic, and personalized. The author of this piece asks a question: "Am I willing to hone the skills that I have to help create or become a catalyst for change?" If you are willing to invest in yourself and your own skills, then others will follow.