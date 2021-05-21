Mix, Pro Sound News Announce Merger of Media Operations

Mix and Pro Sound News, the two leading media properties covering the North American professional audio market for more than 40 years, will combine editorial, sales, marketing, and distribution of all print and digital products. Both of the brands are owned by Future plc, publisher of AV Technology and Systems Contractor News.

The combined efforts, effective July 1, 2021, will be accompanied by an increase in the number of pages for the monthly print edition of Mix, enhanced technology coverage, and a significant expansion in digital audience through daily SmartBriefs, social media outreach, a combined and redesigned website, and targeted in-person/virtual events.

“In Mix and Pro Sound News, we have two very strong, iconic brands with highly engaged audiences covering the pro audio industry from different angles,” said Adam Goldstein, VP/market expert at Future plc. “By bringing their unique perspectives together, we immediately become stronger and are better positioned to build a more complete print, event, and digital proposition for readers and advertisers.”

All media distribution, including the assets and content of prosoundnetwork.com, will be combined under the newly expanded Mix, mixonline.com, and MixLine banners, starting with the July 2021 issue. That will be accompanied online with the July 6 debut of the revamped Mix SmartBrief newsletter, which will additionally increase from a twice-weekly to full weekday schedule.

Tom Kenny, editor of Mix, and Clive Young, editor of Pro Sound News, will continue in their roles, sharing editorial responsibilities across print, digital, social, and event-based content creation.

“I’m excited to be working with Clive,” said Kenny. “He has done an incredible job with Pro Sound News’ online and digital growth over the past six years, more than doubling the audience on social outlets and tripling time of engagement on the site. Mix needs that, and the entire industry will benefit from his attention to data, his nose for news, and his knowledge of the market, especially in live sound. I’ve enjoyed working with him as a colleague; I’m thrilled to work with him as a partner.”

“Teaming up with Tom, who knows the industry so well, we have an opportunity to take the best parts of Mix and Pro Sound News, and create a next-generation brand that can answer the industry’s needs for the next 40 years,” added Young. “Pro Sound News has always served up news and insight, particularly in live sound, and pros everywhere trust our Real-World Reviews. Meanwhile, Mix has always been known for its longer, deep-dive features and detailed attention to the recording world. Put them together and you get an unbeatable one-stop resource for readers—and a multi-faceted platform where the industry can reach them.”