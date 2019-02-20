Milked: California State University Channel Islands Offers the CSU’s First "Z-Majors" (EDUCAUSE Review)

"It's no secret that textbook costs are soaring."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Unconscionable. That's the only word I can think of when I see statistics like this: "Since the 2000s, textbook prices have surged four times the inflation rate." Textbook rentals are sometimes no better for students. Attending college is already a financial burden. We must do better, and CSU's Affordable Learning Solutions initiative is a step in the right direction. Offering pathways to more affordable books and resources also makes fiscal sense for a university. Access to OER is becoming a big differentiator when students commit to a higher ed institution.