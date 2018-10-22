Meyer Sound Promotes Four, Restructures Top-Level Marketing

Looking to sharpen focus and improve customer communication across key market areas, Meyer Sound promoted and restructured roles for top-level marketing personnel. John McMahon has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing; Steve Ellison has been named director, spatial sound; Miles Rogers has been promoted to business development manager, cinema & content creation markets; and Tim Boot has been tapped as director of digital product experience.

"The pro audio industry is evolving rapidly in both technologies and market developments," said McMahon, "and we want to make sure we are keeping ahead in terms of customer relations and marketing impact. Meyer Sound has an exceptionally strong brand image, so it’s not a matter of re-branding. We simply need to clarify and amplify who we really are, and not let others in the market define us."

John McMahon

McMahon added that the office was fortunate that the new initiatives could be launched with talent already in house. "We have all the talent and experience we need," he said. "It was simply a matter of putting these people into new roles where they could leverage their abilities to the best effect."

In his prior position as vice president of solutions and strategy, McMahon bridged the engineering and marketing sides of the company, but now his focus shifts to directing global marketing efforts. McMahon came to Meyer Sound in 2006 with the acquisition of LCS (Level Control Systems) where he had been a company principal since 1996.

Steve Ellison

As director, spatial sound, Steve Ellison will help lead development of next-generation spatial sound solutions that encompass Meyer Sound core technologies, including Spacemap multi-channel panning and Constellation active acoustics. Ellison also came to Meyer Sound with the acquisition of LCS, a company he co-founded in 1992, and during his tenure at Meyer Sound has helped develop Constellation and worked with numerous design teams to integrate immersive sound systems into their facilities. He has published papers and participated in symposia around the world on topics of active acoustics and spatial sound.

Miles Rogers

Before coming to Meyer Sound in 2011, Miles Rogers worked for Avid (DigiDesign) principally in support of the video and film post-production market. As business development manager, cinema and content creation markets, he will continue to further Meyer Sound’s growing global expansion into post-production studios while also extending into the burgeoning worlds of gaming, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Tim Boot’s title of director, digital product experience reflects Meyer Sound’s commitment to making sure the company’s loudspeaker products work seamlessly with the companion digital hardware and software products. He will focus on all aspects of the user experience to assure consistency and smooth workflow, communicating customer feedback to R&D, software development, and Meyer Sound’s own education program. With Meyer Sound for almost four years, Boot has nearly three decades of prior experience in live sound, music recording, film music mixing/editing, and AV and acoustical consulting.

Tim Boot

"With these changes we’re putting people with extraordinary skills and experience into positions where they can make our products more accessible and easier to use," said McMahon. "And at the same time, we are reinforcing our messaging about the core values that make Meyer Sound unique, in particular our dedication to serving customers. We are still a company that puts heart first and wallet second, which is rare these days."