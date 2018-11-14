Martin Audio Promotes Bradley Watson to International Sales Director

Martin Audio has promoted Bradley Watson to the new position of international sales director.

One of the company’s longest serving executives, Watson was instrumental in building domestic sales during the first decade of the millennium before leaving in 2010 while maintaining a close relationship in his capacity as an installer.

Presented with the opportunity to re-join the company in September 2016 and assume the new role as sales manager EMEA he described the opportunity as “a perfect scenario.”

Speaking of the latest promotion, Watson said, “Since my return to Martin Audio I have been proud to be part of a team that’s been instrumental in bringing over 30 new products to market in just over 24 months.

“As EMEA Sales Manager, I inherited many longstanding relationships and distribution partnerships that my predecessor and good friend Martin Kelly worked hard to forge prior to his retirement, and I have greatly enjoyed the role to date.”

He noted that the market has changed considerably in recent years, with Martin Audio pioneering a number of key technologies to assume a leading position in the pro audio industry. “With the advent of Scalable Resolution, in the form of Wavefront Precision, we have experienced well managed growth over the two years, with an exciting product roadmap that will provide even greater opportunity to explore new market sectors," Watson said. “The new role as international sales director will offer greater scope, as part of the new Martin Audio family, to further influence and develop our business in these segments, alongside our territory managers throughout the UK, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.”

Dom Harter, managing director, said, “Brad has been instrumental in driving sales growth in EMEA and fostering strong relationships throughout the territory. As Martin Audio has grown around the world, the need to introduce an International Sales Director role is prudent to help plan and execute our next wave of commercial success, and Brad is perfect to take on that responsibility.”