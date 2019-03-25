Mark Coxon Joins Tangram

Tangram has appointed Mark Coxon, CTS-D, CTS-I as sales director for the firm’s Tangram Technology division. The newly created position will support the ongoing growth of the division that integrates solutions for audio, video, control, and media distribution.

Mark Coxon

As sales director, Coxon will lead the division’s sales team and culture while deepening the relationship between Tangram Technology and other divisions of the company. He brings 17 years of experience in AV sales and relationship building—as well as industry visibility as a blogger, podcaster, and social media influencer.

“I am excited to join the Tangram team because they start with the customer first to explore the culture, workflows and goals as the basis for creating technology-enabled environments that best support the customer’s people and business,” Coxon said.

Coxon’s expertise spans both the integration and the manufacturing sides of the AV industry. Prior to joining Tangram, he served as a regional sales manager for Barco and Milestone AV Technologies (now part of Legrand AV); additional experience includes Horizon Display and Orange ProAV.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Tangram and look forward to his contributions in expanding the reach of Tangram Technology and delivering exceptional solutions for our customers,” said Tangram president and CEO Joe Lozowski.