Listen Technologies Names New Regional Sales Manager

Listen Technologies has named Casey Schaul western regional sales manager. Schaul will sell Listen Technologies’ full suite of assistive listening solutions, including the ListenIR, ListenTALK and Audio EVERYWHERE, to dealers, integrators, consultants, and manufacturer representative firms throughout the western U.S.

Schaul brings more than 17 years of sales and management experience, including commercial AV industry expertise, to her new role. Previously, she was the western regional sales manager at Herman ProAV. In that role, Schaul became familiar with Listen Technologies solutions and sold them to dealers and integrators.

“I’m thrilled to join the Listen Technologies sales team,” said Schaul. “I know Listen Technologies’ products very well and understand their applications across industries and venues. Their listening solutions improve the way people hear and that fosters better communication among individuals in business, academic, and social settings. Listen Technologies is enabling greater human connection through clearer, more intelligible sound.”

In her new role, Schaul will report to Sam Nord, director of global sales at Listen Technologies.

“We have enjoyed working with Casey over the years and are pleased to officially welcome her to the Listen Technologies team,” said Nord. “Casey has established strong relationships with integrators, dealers and other partners in the industry because of her knowledge and follow-through. She is continually learning and seeking opportunities to grow her skillset so she can bring the best ideas and solutions to our customers.”