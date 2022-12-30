LED Canvases Driven by PIXERA Engulf Visitors at Hong Kong's Peak Tram

Hong Kong's Peak Tram, one of the city's most recognizable tourist attractions, recently received a full AV overhaul, including multiple LED canvases powered by AV Stumpfl PIXERA media servers to deliver educational content and bespoke experience to its visitors as they travel through various multimedia ‘zones’.



The iconic tram, which has been ferrying locals and tourists to the island’s highest point since 1888—earning its name as one of the world’s oldest funicular railways—now plays host to several multimedia exhibits which trace the tram’s history from the Victorian era to the present day.



Rendering hyper realistic content with pixel-to-pixel accuracy, a total of five award-winning PIXERA one media servers were used, all managed from one director server across the whole attraction.

Two AV Stumpfl PIXERA one Quad server systems deliver synchronized content across multiple LED canvases throughout the ‘Go Wild’ zone which inspires visitors to learn about the local flora and fauna in the surrounding area.

The PIXERA media servers enable seamless, uncompressed playback across the mapped sections of each zone, with their control capabilities supporting third party devices, allowing content to be triggered by the Peak Tram’s battery management system. The media server also interacts with lighting and audio, as well as the BMS (Building Management System) to provide a full audio-visual experience to visitors.



ASCL acted as system integrator for this revamp project, whilst CosmoVision provided technical support, taking advantage of PIXERA’s previsualization features to pre-build and configure the system prior to onsite deployment.



The tramway resumed service at the end of August after its AV refurbishment, ahead of an official grand opening which took place in early December. Now, whenever a tram arrives and departs, a full ‘wraparound’ video experience with animations and striking visuals overlayed onto the surrounding environment immerse visitors and tourists alike.

The carriage sizes and accessibility of the tramway has also been improved upon, so that over 200 visitors are now able to board the terminal and start their journey through the five distinct zones.



CosmoVision’s technical sales engineer, Jason Yeung, explained that testing content offsite revolutionizes the way a project can be delivered. “PIXERA’s previsualization tools enable designers, content producers and system integrators to pre-build everything before onsite set up,” he said. “Being able to preview and test the content prior to installation, to ensure that the performance matches expectations, saves valuable time and resources.”

“During the LED wall installation process, CosmoVision installed temporary control buttons to run pattern and color tests on the LED wall easily and efficiently," commented Samy Cheung, assistant project manager at ASCL. "After the installation, the UI was updated to accommodate the operator’s daily usage, providing a more flexible and convenient control system.”