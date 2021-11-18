L-Acoustics Taps New Asia Pacific CEO, Opens Singapore Office

Demand for high performance in audio is driving healthy growth for L-Acoustics technology across Asia Pacific, with the region rapidly contributing to a third of the world’s economic progress. To foster continued expansion, strengthen existing relationships and develop new markets, L-Acoustics has appointed industry veteran Timothy Zhou as CEO of L-Acoustics Asia Pacific and, this month, is inaugurating a new regional office in Singapore. The L-Acoustics APAC office, located in the Lavender district in Singapore, opened on November 1st.

In addition to the creation of a new APAC hub, Zhou will also manage a growing team that is dedicated to serving local partners as well as building awareness of the brand’s innovative technologies in key vertical markets, including those in residential and architectural applications.

To accompany Zhou in his mission, L-Acoustics has named two key team members to director roles. Alvin Koh has been named Director of Application Project, APAC supporting clients and projects across the region while David Cooper takes on the Director of Sales, APAC role and will relocate to Singapore to provide elevated support to clients. The team will nurture existing relationships with L-Acoustics partners while also developing business by creating new partnerships in key vertical and geographical markets. “In the coming years, we aim to serve customers and partners in the region more efficiently,” says Zhou. “We want to strengthen ties with our current network of partners in APAC, with the ultimate goal of becoming a hub that is an ideal base of support.

The new regional office is located just a few kilometers away from Singapore’s central business district, close to local partners in the nearby Lavender and Kallang areas, but also centrally located for partners and clients across Southeast Asia, where demand for L-Acoustics products is strong and growing. “We have established markets and seen remarkable brand growth in China, Korea, and Japan. Today, Southeast Asia represents one of the most dynamic regions of the world for L-Acoustics,” explains Zhou. “The new office and expanded team will help us meet the demand for L-Acoustics’ signature range of products, to attain the highest levels of quality for our partners and clients, as well as create unforgettable experiences for audiences.”

“Establishing a hub in Singapore is the logical next step in L-Acoustics’ growing support and commitment to the APAC region, in line with our philosophy to think globally and act locally,” explains Laurent Vaissié, chief executive officer of L-Acoustics.

For over 15 years, Zhou has led marketing and business development teams for professional audio and home entertainment brands in Asia. His priority at L-Acoustics is to build a local hub that reflects the unique culture and origins of the company in this new home. “We want to go beyond the physical product, to show that L-Acoustics sound systems can provide real joy in experiencing music,” Zhou states. “Our mission is to represent the brand values to our partners and help them to bring their creative and innovative ideas to life through the art of sound.”