Key Digital AVoIP Systems Provide Intuitive System Management

TPG-IP Communications, a Belleville, NJ-based systems integrator, services encompass implementing communication systems and AV-over-IP installations, overseeing data networks, managing cabling installations, and providing guidance in selecting optimal hardware and software solutions tailored to their clients’ needs. A constant element of company founder/president Ralph Quimby's installs are components from Key Digital.

“I spent a long time searching for a vendor that would truly partner with me and care about the projects I was installing,” stated Quimby. “Not only do their products work time after time, but Key Digital has the support I demand. They’re New York-based, and I have been dealing with them even before AV over IP systems existed. They pre-configure everything that I am installing before we get out in the field. They always have my back and immediately take care of any bugs that might pop up – there’s no wasted time on the job site. Again, they truly care about their product and about me and my customers who will be using the Key Digital gear. And there are no problems after installation. I am not the type of installer who wants to rack up endless billable service calls for programming systems out in the field. I know that works for some companies, but that is not our business model. Key Digital gets it and that speaks volumes for me.”

Most of TPG’s installations employ Key Digital scalable 4K AV-over-IP systems. which deliver device control with content, intuitively unified in TPG installs by the Key Digital Compass Control Pro integrated iOS-based control system, which can extend iPad control to include a host of Compass Alliance partner systems even beyond the AV network. “You can control each zone in an installation individually, from anywhere in the facility, all from a single iPad running Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro software,” said Quimby. “DirecTV, streaming devices, the audio system – everything. And you can configure the Compass Control Pro software to fit the needs of a facility’s AV design, like limiting access of control using password-protected security.”

(Image credit: Key Digital)

Recently, Quimby has also been employing Key Digital’s “absolutely amazing” KD-XWPS HDMI/USBC wall plate switcher-extender kit solution in his installations for HDMI extension over distance. “You can plug right in from a laptop and shoot the signal anywhere else in the facility. It's a really great family of devices.”

In addition to recent AV-over-IP installs at the Pig Beach BBQ restaurants in Queens, NY, Louisville, KY, and Palm Beach, FL, Quimby is currently working on a large install at a high-end brewing sports bar in Buffalo, NY. The facility will feature two huge 220-inch video walls back to back, along with a host of sources and additional displays interconnected by an expansive Key Digital AV-over-IP system. An iPad running Compass Control Pro will manage the complete system, including the video wall display.

“Key Digital is one of the best vendor partners I have ever had in my 24 years of business,” Quimby concluded. “They truly understand my clients and my business, they partner with me to help design and implement a system that is going to be intuitive, reliable and work for my clients out in the field and they deliver the products on time, on budget. I love having less to worry about when working on a job."