iVideo Technologies Turns 50

iVideo Technologies is celebrating its 50th year in business. Founded as Industrial Video in 1968, iVideo has expanded to three offices and has completed projects in nearly every state and in numerous countries.

“The dedication from our employees, clients, and manufacturers has really put us in our position as one of the country’s leading audio video technology providers,” said Timothy Czyzak, president of iVideo Technologies.

As a thank you and celebratory event, iVideo Technologies’ employees and spouses celebrated with a cruise to the Bahamas. Employee, client, and company recognition activities were conducted during the anniversary cruise.

iVideo Technologies is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with additional offices in Columbus and Cincinnati. iVideo Technologies offers their clients technical insight and provide all encompassing audio, video, and broadcast solutions. iVideo Technologies’ clients are located from Alabama to California and include organizations with diverse end markets including health care, hospitality, house of worship, corporate, education, municipality, and broadcasting. iVideo is also the parent company of Audio Craft, a leading residential audio video company with nearly 70 years of servicing clients.