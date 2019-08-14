Is Online Learning the Electric Car of Higher Ed? (Inside Higher Ed)

"The WSJ is reporting that GM and Volkswagen plan to stop producing hybrids and instead focus on building the market for electric vehicles. Over the next four years, GM will introduce 20 fully electric vehicles worldwide. Volkswagen is investing billions in developing battery-powered models."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In edtech circles,we hear a lot about hybrid learning these days. But will we see that model have a similar path as the hybrid car? This Inside Higher Ed article digs into the growth of online learning with an eye to its future.