Is Blockchain the Answer to Education's Learner Record Issues? (Government Technology)

"One classic problem in education is the difficulty that learners face when it comes to showcasing their achievements in order to transfer to different educational programs or to capitalize on job opportunities."—Source: Government Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For anyone who doubts the need to improve records efficiencies, just try ordering a transcript from a grad, undergrad, or PhD program. The process is usually lengthy and frustrating—far more onerous than it needs to be. It's understandable, as budgets tighten and administrators must do much more with smaller teams. Blockchain is positioned to streamline and secure the world of digital learning records. The distributed ledger technology is already making it easier to access student records in Dallas, and share those files with institutions, colleges.and employers. Check out this fascinating case study.