Introducing the New Dante Pro S1 System-on-a-Chip

Audinate has introduced its a compact system-on-a-chip (SoC), the Dante Pro S1. Crafted for Pro AV and audio equipment manufacturers, the Dante Pro S1 integrates Dante network functionality in low channel count devices. The latest generation Dante solution was particularly designed to meet the evolving security requirements for enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT), Unified Communications (UC), and advanced audio system implementations.

The chip solution will be a focus of Audinate’s new innovations and provides a platform for new features such as media encryption. Dante Pro S1 offers an alternative to the Ultimo chip for OEMs building low channel count devices. New designs are encouraged to use Dante Pro S1 as it will provide future features and capabilities that may not be supported by Ultimo-based products.

Dante Pro S1 is designed for compact and power-efficient audio equipment solutions requiring Dante network interoperability. The chip is a versatile TFBGA100 package (8x8mm) and requires minimal external components to complete system integration. The underlying microcontroller is more power efficient than previous Dante solutions, resulting in low heat dissipation for space-constrained equipment designs.

Dante Pro S1 is offered in multiple package configurations to support up to 2x2 channels at 96 kHz or up to 4x4 channels at 48 kHz audio encoding.

An evaluation kit is available for equipment manufacturers to prototype system designs using Dante Pro S1. The kit is based on the Dante Pro S1 reference design and includes XLR connectors for analog I/O and swappable network interface modules for a range of PHY and switch ICs. A full suite of technical documentation is also available.