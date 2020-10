"Enrollment in artificial intelligence (AI) introductory courses in the United States grew by 3.4 times between 2012 and 2017, and introductory machine learning (ML) classes grew by five times during that same period. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a lot of buzz around AI in higher ed today — and with good reason. These enrollment statistics show that artifical intelligence and machine learning are clearly piquing student interest.