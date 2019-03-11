Infrastructure Specialist, Multimedia (Harvard University)

Institution: Harvard University

Post date: 03/11/2019

Location: Cambridge, MA

Job Summary:

Reporting to Service Manager for Multimedia Technologies, the Infrastructure Specialist for Multimedia Technologies is responsible for multimedia platforms, products, and services supporting academic programs, professional education, and business units. The role involves considerable technical and analytical skillsets capable of supporting video capture, editing post-production, and video platform administration. The infrastructure specialist is capable of recording audio and video in a variety of settings to support the functional requirements of the user community. The position is directly responsible for troubleshooting, incident resolution, vendor engagement, and related efforts contributing to multimedia usage across HGSE. The Infrastructure Specialist for Multimedia Technologies is a subject matter expert capable of training and instructing service desk support technicians in the use of basic classroom multimedia services. This position has direct responsibilities for supporting the HGSE Video Studio and is capable of organizing and executing professional grade recording activities to support the needs of the community.

