InfiLED Partners Group Launches in Atlanta

InfiLED USA and InfiLED EM (Europe Middle East) has launched the InfiLED Partners Group. The IPG North America HQ will be based in Atlanta, Georgia, with recent hubs now located in Los Angeles, California to support West Coast clients and NYC for East Coast. The European and Middle East HQ will continue at the UK’s largest dedicated LED facility, in Melksham, England, with recent mini hubs now located in Paris and Frankfurt. A hub in the Far East will be fully operational by mid July 2019 in Hong Kong. These globally diverse locations will provide access to an InfiLED Partners Group resource across multiple time zones, 24/7, with multi-lingual communication support.

One of the founding partners of infiLED USA and IPG, Marc Van Eekeren said, “We are proud to be part of a global display solutions business that puts customers’ requirements and expectations first and foremost. Collectively, IPG has multi-skilled design consultants, engineers, technologists, as well as sales and marketing support personnel, who can work hand in hand with all existing and prospective clients to provide fulfillment, implementation and project management, now on a global scale”.

The synergy between the IPG founders who share a vision for innovation will benefit global customers who want turnkey, customized solutions to suit their very specific design needs, such as DOOH, E-Sports arenas, TV studios, Retail, Leisure, Corporate, interactive exhibits and eye-catching displays.

Vince Dundee said, “The InfiLED Partners Group will continue to invest in expanding into additional locations in the USA, Europe and The Middle East, with Chicago and Las Vegas on the immediate horizon. Spain, Belgium and Dubai will follow before the end of this year.”

David Da Costa co-founder, is responsible for Europe & Middle East. Regarding the overall objectives of IPG, he explained, “The key founders have over 75 years of collective experience in rapidly growing businesses and specifically in display technology and LED. With such a foundation in place, we are well positioned to lead the industry as technology and manufacturing changes”.