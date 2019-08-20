Indiana U Network Upgrade to Support a Quarter-Million Concurrent Devices (Campus Technology)

"On the heels of wrapping up a 10-year network master plan, Indiana University has gone public with a new plan to undertake a massive upgrade of its network infrastructure. The university said it intends to build up its administrative and learning environment to support a quarter of a million concurrent devices across all of its nine campuses. The project is being done with the help of PIER Group, an Indiana-based higher education IT consultancy, and Aruba Networks."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of devices on the campus network continues to climb, legacy systems need to be upgraded to keep pace with changing usage. Read about Indiana U's approach to improve their infrastructure.