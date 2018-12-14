In China’s Silicon Valley, Edtech Starts at the ‘MOOC Times Building’ (EdSurge)

"Beijing—The Chinese government is pushing online education these days, and like so many things in this country of 1.4 billion people, that means going big. One sign of that: There’s a 22-story tower in the country’s capital officially named the 'MOOC Times Building' that houses a government-supported incubator for edtech companies."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Have you heard about the MOOC Times Building in Beijing? If not, it's high time for you to familiarize yourself with a major force of edtech in China.