Improving Online Teaching Through Training and Support (Campus Technology)

"At Hawaii's Kapi'olani Community College on the island of Oahu, a growing demand for online courses sparked a need for more faculty training, to help instructors create or convert their courses for online delivery. So when Instructional Designer Helen Torigoe was asked to 'do something about training the online faculty,' she looked for a way to scale her experiences at a previous campus working individually with online instructors."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult for educators to plan online courses — sometimes it can feel like their planning is happening in a vacuum. If they get stuck, it can be helpful for professor to change gears and look at their courses through the eyes of a student.