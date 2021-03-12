Improving Accessibility for Students and Faculty with Disabilities (EdTech Magazine)

"In spring 2020, the emergency pivot to remote learning significantly increased the number of roadblocks for students with disabilities. A year later, many higher education institutions are still struggling to achieve universal design."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The importance of accessibility, for both students and faculty, cannot be overstated, especially in the wake of the online pivot. The time is now to make sure resources and learning materials can be accessed by all, and campus IT teams can help these efforts tremendously.